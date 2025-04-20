Pakistani umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus accident

A devastating road accident in Saudi Arabia has claimed the lives of five Pakistani Umrah pilgrims, including three women, and left several others injured, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a bus carrying umrah pilgrims from Al-Badr to Madinah collided with a trailer.

According to Saudi sources, the deceased include three women and two elderly men. Rescue officials confirmed that the injured which included women, children, and elderly individuals were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The deceased women belonged to villages 228/9-R and 201 Murad near Bahawalnagar, while the men were residents of 39/3-R and Dahranwala.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and offered prayers for the souls of the departed and the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also instructed the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia to fully support the victims’ families and provide assistance to the injured.

