Govt publishes list of 113 approved Umrah companies

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has taken a key step to protect Umrah pilgrims from fraud by releasing a verified list of Umrah companies, ARY News reported.

According to the ministry, a list of 113 authorised Umrah companies has been published on its official website. The list will remain valid for the Islamic year 1447 Hijri.

The ministry advised all Umrah pilgrims to verify the company details on the official website before making any booking. It further instructed that all payments must be made through banks directly into the company’s official account.

The spokesperson also stressed that pilgrims must collect a payment receipt and a copy of the contract from the company to avoid any potential issues during their pilgrimage.

