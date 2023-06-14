UN assures full support to Pakistan to tackle cyclone Biaprjoy

The United Nations (UN) has assured full support to help Pakistan in dealing with the impacts of the approaching cyclone Biparjoy.

The assurance was given by the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric while responding to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York, the state-owned agency reported.

The UN teams in India, Pakistan and other countries are tracking the storm and doing whatever they can to prepare for the aftermath of the storm, he said.

‘Biparjoy 340km away from Karachi’

Arabian Sea Cyclone Biparjoy, which has now weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, will landfall between Sindh and India’s Gujarat coast on Thursday noon or evening.

Cyclone Biparjoy has been at a distance of 340km south- southwest of Karachi, 355km south-southwest of Thatta and 275km south-southwest of Keti Bandar, Met Office said.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 Km/hour gusts 180 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system center with maximum wave height 30 feet.

Under the existing upper-level steering winds, cyclone Biparjoy is now likely to recurve North- northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on 15 June afternoon/evening as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with packing winds of 100-120 Km/hour gusting 140 km/hour.

The cyclonic storm will bring heavy rainfall in Tharparkar, Badin, Sujawal and Umarkot districts of Sindh, the weather department said.