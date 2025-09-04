UN voices solidarity as 400 lives lost, 1.5 million affected by Pakistan floods

The United Nations (UN) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by the devastating Pakistan floods 2025.

In a statement, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN is profoundly saddened by the deaths resulting from the recent floods, which have claimed 400 lives and affected 1.5 million people across the country.

The spokesperson highlighted that millions are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, while acknowledging the displacement of over one million people in Punjab, commending Pakistani authorities for their relief efforts.

Secretary-General Guterres conveyed solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

To support relief and recovery operations, the UN has released $600,000 in emergency aid, the spokesperson added.

Read more: 506 mm rain triggers urban flooding in Punjab’s Gujrat

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Punjab, Irfan Ali Kathia said that three Indian dams are nearing to their full capacity and water level in Ravi river will also likely to remain high for the next two weeks.

Talking to Media in Lahore, he informed that flood water has affected 136 villages in Khanewal and 75 villages in Toba Tek Singh.

The DG PDMA said over all 3,900 villages and more than 3.7 million people in Punjab have been affected by floods.

Irfan Ali Kathia said around 1.4 million people and one million livestock have been shifted to safe places.