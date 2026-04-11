UN chief urges US, Iran to seize Islamabad talks for peace

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the United States and Iran to engage in good faith as talks mediated by Pakistan are set to begin in Islamabad over the weekend.

The United Nations chief urged both sides to seize the diplomatic opportunity to advance de-escalation and avoid a return to hostilities, his spokesperson told reporters during a regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

Guterres stressed that there was no viable alternative to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, in line with international law and the UN Charter.

His personal envoy for the Middle East, Jean Arnault, remains in the region to support ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan to participate in the dialogue with Iran. He is leading a high-level US delegation that includes President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Ishaq Dar, along with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie A. Baker was also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the US vice president, Dar commended the United States’ commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability.

He expressed hope that all parties would engage constructively and reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to continue facilitating efforts toward a lasting and durable resolution of the conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Iran’s delegation comprising more than 70 members also arrived in Islamabad on Friday night at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take part in talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Islamabad is hosting multiple foreign delegations for the high-profile talks, with stringent security measures in place across the capital.

According to sources, Gulf countries, China, and Russia are expected to participate in the dialogue as observers.

“Iran seeks a permanent ceasefire along with guarantees for sustainable peace in the future,” sources said, adding that China, alongside Pakistan, played a key role in persuading Iran toward the ceasefire.

Pakistan is hosting these historic talks following a 15-day truce reportedly brokered by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.