Monday, June 23, 2025
UN chief warns of ‘cycle of retaliation’ after US attacks on Iran

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council Sunday that the bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites by the United States marks a “perilous turn”, warning that the region cannot endure yet another “cycle of destruction and retaliation.”

The UN chief said there must be an immediate ceasefire and returned to “serious, sustained negotiations.”

“The people of the region cannot endure another cycle of destruction. And yet, we now risk descending into a rathole of retaliation after retaliation,” he told the 15-member Council which is discussing U.S. attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East.

Diplomats said the three countries have circulated the draft text, but whether it will be voted today remains to be seen.

In his remarks, the secretary-general called for diplomacy to prevail, saying Civilians must be protected, and that safe maritime navigation must be guaranteed.

“We need a credible, comprehensive and verifiable solution – one that restores trust – including with full access to inspectors of the IAEA, as the United Nations technical authority in this field,” he added.

“At this time, no one, including the IAEA, is in a position to assess the underground damage at Fordow,” said Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

“Armed attacks on nuclear facilities should never take place and could result in radioactive releases with great consequences within and beyond the boundaries of the State which has been attacked,” he said, reiterating his calls for maximum restraint and a return to diplomacy.

“Let us now allow the window to close on diplomacy; let us not allow the non-proliferation regime to fail, irrespective of individual positions and views. We will not be safer if there are more nuclear weapons in most in more States around the world.”

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

