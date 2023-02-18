UN condemns KPO attack

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has condemned Friday’s terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) – the office of Karachi’s police chief.

The UN expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and to the Pakistani government.

Responding to a question, the UN’s deputy spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said, “We condemn all terrorist attacks and we send condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and to the Government of Pakistan.”

The office of the Karachi police chief, which came under attack on Friday evening by armed militants, has been reportedly cleared, with at least three terrorists neutralized and killed.

Armed attack on KPO

Unidentified armed men attacked the police chief’s office in Karachi on Friday in which four persons lost their lives and 14 were injured.

Three terrorists were killed in the joint operation of police and Rangers at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

