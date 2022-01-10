UN delegation meets Sindh CM, discusses river management

KARACHI: Per-capita water in Pakistan has dropped to 1000 cubic meters from 5000 meters in 1950, Sindh chief minister said while talking to a UN delegation on Monday.

UN Resident and Humanitarian delegation led by its Coordinator Mr Julien Harneis called on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House here today.

UN delegation discussed the Indus River Basin management and the impact of the climate change.

“Indus delta being devastated with the scarcity of water in the river. The water won’t reach to downstream Kotri due to its unavailability and it is the sole reason we are opposing big dams,” the chief minister said.

“Indus river is the economic lifeline of Pakistan,” he said. Heavy rains are negatively affecting the agriculture while damaging roads and localitie,” he said.

“Moreover, the water used by the industries and agriculture crops have polluted the sub-soil water. We want to save Indus river from this environmental impact,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“The seawater is moving on the land, eroding the soil, agriculture land and human settlements,” he said.

“We want the United Nations to sign Framework 2023-27 with Pakistan,” CM Shah further said. This program will help development in environment, health sectors. It will also help the River Basin Management,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“We extend help to the countries in river management and betterment of the environment,” UN official Julien Harneis said. “We intend to join hands with the Sindh government to ensure the river management,” he added.

