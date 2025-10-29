UN expresses concern over Pakistan-Afghan Taliban talks failure, urges restraint

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has voiced concern over the failure of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks in Istanbul to reach an agreement, emphasizing hope that hostilities will not resume.

“Yes, it is, of course,” UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday when asked if the deadlock after four days of negotiations was a concern for the UN.

“We very much hope that even if the talks are on pause, the fighting will not renew,” he added during a briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

The Istanbul talks followed a previous round in Doha that resulted in a ceasefire on October 19, after deadly border clashes between the two neighbors. The ceasefire was reportedly holding, with no new clashes reported immediately after the talks collapsed.

The main point of contention remained Pakistan’s demand that the Afghan Taliban take decisive action against the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which uses Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on social media platform X that the dialogue “failed to bring about any workable solution,” despite mediation by Qatar and Turkey.

“Pakistan has repeatedly asked the Afghan Taliban regime to fulfil their written commitments under the Doha Agreement,” Tarar said. “However, Pakistan’s efforts proved futile due to the Afghan Taliban regime’s unabated support to anti-Pakistan terrorists.”

Tarar accused the Taliban regime of bearing no responsibility to the Afghan people and of benefiting from a “war economy,” adding that the regime appeared willing to draw Afghan people into a needless war.

He said Pakistan has consistently sought peace and prosperity for Afghans, and has repeatedly held talks with the Taliban to no avail.

“Pakistan has held countless rounds of talks and parleys with the Afghan Taliban Regime, but unfortunately, they have always remained indifferent to Pakistan’s losses”, he added.

After what Tarar described as “huge losses of men and material” over four years, Pakistan’s patience has run out, he said.