UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly for Gaza ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution, by overwhelmingly majority, demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza and aid access, after the United States vetoed a similar effort in the Security Council last week.

Piloted by Spain, the resolution, co-sponsored by Pakistan and 47 other states, garnered 149 votes in favour to 12 against, with 19 abstentions.

Among those opposing the resolution were the United States and Israel, who were joined, among others, by Argentina, Hungary and Paraguay.

India, Georgia, Ecuador, Romania and Ethiopia were among the countries abstaining.

Under its terms, the resolution strongly condemns the use of starvation as a weapon of war, demands a full lifting of the Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid, and insists on the protection of civilians under international law.

Although General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they carry significant political and moral weight.

On 4 June, the Security Council failed to adopt its draft resolution after a veto by the United States, a permanent member. There is no veto in the 193-member Assembly.

Meanwhile, famine conditions continue to threaten lives across Gaza, and reports persist of civilians being killed or injured while trying to access food at distribution points operated independently of the UN but supported by Israel and the US.

Opening the special session, General Assembly President Philemon Yang said that “the horrors in Gaza must end” after 20 months of war. He criticized the Security Council’s ongoing paralysis and inability to fulfill its core responsibility to uphold peace and security.

He called the situation on the ground “unacceptable”, highlighting the deprivation of food, water and medicine for civilians, the continued captivity of hostages, and the need for urgent international action.

President Yang noted that next week’s high-level meeting in New York on implementing a two-State solution, chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, saying it would offer a chance for renewed commitment towards peace in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“We meet here on the 614th day of a full-fledged assault against the Palestinian people,” underscored the Palestinian Ambassado to the UN, Riyad Mansour.

“This illegal, immoral situation cannot continue; it has to stop and stop immediately,” he said, pointing to Israel’s siege against Palestine — “where over 2 million people have been subjected to relentless bombardments, wanton destruction and engineered starvation”.