Former UN judge jailed for human rights violations

By Mirza Aftab Baig
OXFORD: In a landmark ruling, Oxford Crown Court has sentenced former United Nations (UN) judge Lydia Mugambe to six years and four months in prison for serious human rights violations.

The 50-year-old Ugandan national, who previously served as a judge in Uganda’s High Court, was found guilty of exploiting her position and holding a Ugandan woman in domestic servitude while studying at Oxford University.

The court found that Lydia Mugambe forced the woman, brought from Uganda, to work under oppressive conditions performing household chores and caring for a child without pay or freedom.

At the time of the offence, former UN judge, Lydia Mugambe was pursuing a PhD in law at Oxford. Prosecutors revealed that she abused her authority and connections to manipulate the victim into forced labour, constituting modern slavery.

The case has drawn international attention due to Mugambe’s former association with the United Nations and her background in human rights law.

The UK court’s judgment has been hailed as a significant step toward holding powerful individuals accountable for abuses, regardless of their status or title.

 

