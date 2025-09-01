UN launches Pakistan first Network on Migration

Islamabad: The United Nations migration network launched on Monday for the first time in Pakistan.

In this connection, an inauguration ceremony of the United Nations Network on Migration was held in Islamabad.

The network will play its role overcoming problems and issues related to human migration and smuggling of migrants.

The UN institution will strengthen human migration system on the national level and will also support the government and social measures on the issue.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) will be the main secretariat of the UN Migration Network while the resident coordinator of the UN will be the Chief of the network.

The UN resident coordinator and Chief of the United Nations Network on Migration Muhammad Yahya said that the human migration should be safe and organized.

Muhammad Yahya said that the network will provide a platform where the narrative of the migration could be change.

He said that we wanted to protect rights of migrant.

According to social media post on Facebook page of International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Network on Migration in Pakistan officially launched with support from Canadian Immigration and Citizenship (IRCC).

This brings together the Government of Pakistan, UN agencies, IOM, UNODC, civil society, media, and partners to strengthen migration governance, protect the rights of migrants, and respond more effectively to trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.