UN plane lands in Islamabad after being denied landing in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: A United Nations (UN) aircraft landed in Islamabad after it was denied permission to touch down in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The pilot of the plane contacted authorities at Mazar-i-Sharif airport and asked them for landing permission, which was denied. The aircraft then turned towards Islamabad airport where it was allowed to land.

The sources said the pilot and other crew members were transported to a hotel upon landing.

On Monday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated a special cargo flight to war-ravaged Afghanistan’s Mazari-i-Sharif to deliver the first humanitarian aid consisting of essential medical supplies dispatched by WHO.

“Following a long tradition of assisting with global humanitarian efforts, a special PIA B 777 Cargo Flt operated to Mazar-i-Sharif today to deliver essential medicines & supplies from WHO,” read a statement on the national airline’s official Twitter handle.

“The first ever humanitarian AID flight to land in Afghanistan to assist Afghan brethren.”