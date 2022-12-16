UN reaffirms full support for rehabilitation in flood-hit areas

NEW YORK: The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reaffirmed full support and cooperation to Pakistan for ongoing humanitarian relief work and long-term recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction in flood-affected areas.

Talking to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in New York, he said Pakistan’s resilient reconstruction and the success of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to be held Geneva on the 9th of next month is his top priority.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conveyed his appreciation to the Secretary-General for his solidarity with and call for massive support to Pakistan in the wake of the devastating floods in the country, and for co-hosting the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.

The foreign minister sought the Secretary-General’s continued cooperation to secure the participation of key donors, development institutions and the private sector in the pledging conference and to encourage them to support Pakistan’s comprehensive Plan and specific project proposals.

The UN Secretary-General also appreciated the Foreign Minister’s timely initiative to convene a special ministerial conference of the G-77 and China to build a unified and comprehensive strategy to overcome immediate challenges facing the developing countries.

