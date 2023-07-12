UN rights body approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

The United Nations Human Rights Council Wednesday approved a Pakistan-backed motion on religious hatred in the wake of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Last month, a man desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden’s capital Stockholm, resulting in strong condemnation from several states, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq and Iran Pope Francis and the Swedish government.

In response to the incident, a motion was brought by Pakistan that sought a report from the UN rights chief on the topic and called on states to review their laws and plug gaps that may “impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred”.

🔴BREAKING The @UN🇺🇳 Human Rights Council adopted draft resolution L.23 (as orally revised) entitled “Countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.” Full results of the vote at #HRC53⤵ pic.twitter.com/RqQM7m1dBP — United Nations Human Rights Council 📍 #HRC53 (@UN_HRC) July 12, 2023

As many as 28 countries — including China, India, South Africa, and Ukraine — voted in favour, 12 voted against, and seven countries abstained.

Among countries other than the UK and the US, Belgium, Costa Rica, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monte Negro, and Romania voted against the resolution.

Read More: OIC strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

It should be noted that Pakistan had demanded immediate action from the United Nations on the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday asserted that the desecration of Holy Quran was “an attack on Muslims’ faith” as the UN Human Rights Council debated a motion in the wake of a recent incident of the holy book’s desecration in Sweden.