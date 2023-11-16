UN Security Council adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

The U.N. Security Council adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians.

The resolution, introduced by Malta, won the support of 12 of the 15 council members while Britain, Russia and the United States abstained.

The council stalemate has largely been centered on whether to call for a humanitarian pause or a ceasefire.

A pause is generally considered less formal and shorter than a ceasefire, which has to be agreed by the warring parties. The United States has backed pauses, while Russia has pushed for a ceasefire.

Russia failed in a last minute bid to amend the resolution to call for a truce leading to a cessation of hostilities. Russia abstained because there was no call for an immediate ceasefire, Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council.

Gaza health officials, considered reliable by the United Nations, say about 11,500 Palestinians are confirmed killed.

The Security Council attempted four times in two weeks in October to act. Russia filed twice to get the minimum votes needed, the United Stats vetoed a Brazilian-drafted resolution and Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-drafted resolution.

In the wake of the Security Council deadlock last month, the 193-member U.N. General Assembly adopted on Oct. 28 – with 121 votes in favor – a resolution drafted by Arab states that called for an immediate humanitarian truce and demanded aid access to the Gaza Strip and protection of civilians.