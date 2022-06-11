‘UN should take notice of Islamophobia in India’

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded the United Nations (UN) take notice of the blatant Islamophobia in BJP-led India.

Foreign Minister Bilawal addressed the GeneralAssembly of the UN virtually and emphasised constructive debate and collaborative effort to curb Islamophobia.

The PPP Chief demanded the assembly to take notice of the blatant spread of state-backed Islamophobia under Narendra Modi-led BJP’s rule. The recent incidents regarding using derogatory remarks against our prophet Muhamad S.A.W has hurt the feelings of 1.5 billion Muslims across the globe, he added.

The FM added that the Indian government’s tranquillity over the issue indicated their support for such acts. This non-action by the Modi-led India would lead to more violent incidents, he added.

Had useful discussion with PGA HE Abdulla Shahid concerning the derogatory remarks by BJP officials against Prophet Muhammad PBUH. Underscored imp role of UN for constructive dialogue and collective efforts to combat hate speech and Islamophobia. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 10, 2022

He shared a message over his social media saying, “Had a useful discussion with PGA HE Abdulla Shahid concerning the derogatory remarks by BJP officials against Prophet Muhammad PBUH. Underscored imp role of UN for constructive dialogue and collective efforts to combat hate speech and Islamophobia.”

