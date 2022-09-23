UN to host Donors’ Conference for flood-hit Pakistan

The United Nations (UN) has decided to host Donors Conference for flood-hit Pakistan by the end of 2022, ARY News reported on Friday.

Major progress was made on the global appeal for assistance to the flood-affected people across Pakistan as the UN will host a Donors Conference by the end of this year, sources told ARY News.

Sources added that France will be the co-host of the Donors Conference. The UN has started preparations for the forthcoming conference.

READ: PM TO ADDRESS UNGA SESSION TODAY WITH FOCUS ON FLOOD-HAVOC

The international community gave a positive response to the UN initiative for the Donors Conference to help Pakistan in coping with the flood devastation. Islamabad is likely to receive global assistance to deal with the flood disasters.

PM calls for concrete action

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community to translate its solidarity into concrete action to help Pakistan overcome the crisis in the wake of devastating floods.

READ: PAKISTAN DEFAULT FEARS SPIKE ON REPORT OF UN DEBT SUSPENSION ADVICE

In a tweet on Friday, he said during his interaction with the world leaders on the third day of the UN General Assembly Session, he finds a massive outpouring of sympathy and solidarity with Pakistan regarding the flood disaster.

As I continued my interaction with world leaders on day 3 of UNGA Session, there has been a massive outpouring of sympathy & solidarity with Pakistan on flood disaster.Time has come for world to translate this solidarity into concrete action to help Pakistan overcome this crisis. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 23, 2022

‘Debt relief inevitable’

In another tweet about his interview with Bloomberg, the premier said given the vast scale and extent of destruction caused by the floods, the rich countries should consider giving debt relief to Pakistan so that we can stand up on our feet. He said climate disaster is not of our making.

There is primarily one argument I made in my interview with Bloomberg. Given the vast scale & extent of destruction caused by the floods, the rich countries should consider giving debt relief to Pakistan so that we can stand up on our feet. Climate disaster is not of our making. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 23, 2022

In an interview with Bloomberg in New York today, he said Pakistan needs additional funds to tackle the destruction wreaked by climate-induced catastrophic floods.

READ: ANGELINA JOLIE ASKS INT’L COMMUNITY TO ‘DO MORE’ FOR FLOOD VICTIMS

The prime minister said it is impossible to revive our economy with this unprecedented destruction without substantial debt relief.

He said we have a recent IMF agreement with very tough conditions compelling us to impose taxes every month on electricity and petroleum products. PM Sharif further said he has talked to Paris Club and IMF in this regard.

Comments