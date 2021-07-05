Unaware of father’s death, Child calls him everyday

Unaware of her father’s death due to COVID-19, a three-year-old child in India calls her father daily and waiting for his return.

In a heartwarming video the girl, Samia, 3, can be seen calling on her father’s cellphone.

Samia is the daughter of Sharan, a resident of Hosakpa in Bhadravati, Karnataka, India. Samia’s mother died when she was only one year old. Since then, Sharan, the father, had taken full responsibility for her, but now the little angel has lost her father due to the COVID-19.