Unbeaten Pakistan storm into Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 final

JEONJU: Pakistan’s advanced to the final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 with a commanding 64-39 victory over Japan in the semifinal at Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The team maintained their unbeaten streak, marking their sixth consecutive win in the tournament. Pakistan dominated from the outset, leading 21-7 after the first quarter, 34-19 at halftime, and 42-28 by the end of the third, before sealing the match.

Standout performances came from Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser, Haleema, Jasmine Farooq, Amani, Parisa, and Farah Rasheed, who excelled in both defense and attack.

Chairman Mudassar Arian, President Sameen Malik, and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz of the Pakistan Netball Federation praised the team’s exceptional display.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Maldives 49-39 in their fifth and final group match at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, Jeonju-si, South Korea.

In a tightly contested match, Pakistan came from behind to seal the victory with strong performances from Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser, Haleema, Jasmine Farooq, and Farah Rasheed.

It worth mentioning here that Pakistan will face either Maldives or Chinese Taipei in the final on Friday, depending on the outcome of the other semifinal.

The championship, being played under the aegis of the Asian Netball Federation, features eleven teams divided into two groups. Group A includes Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and India, while Group B comprises Pakistan, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, Maldives and Saudi Arabia. The tournament runs from June 27 to July 4.