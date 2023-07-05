Unclaimed bodies of newborns: first case registered against ‘suspects’

KARACHI: After the directives of the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh, the province’s first case has been registered against unidentified suspects for dumping dead bodies of newborn babies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, Sindh police issued strict orders for the mandatory registration of the First Information Reports (FIRs) and medical examination of all unclaimed bodies of newborn babies across the province.

Following the directives of the Inspector General of Sindh, the first case has been registered in Sindh, meanwhile, a case has been filed at the Ittehad Town police station against unidentified suspects.

The body of the newborn baby was found in the garbage dump of Ittehad Town area of the metropolis, the first Information Report (FIR) was registered against unidentified suspects including the abortion of fetuses.

Three samples, including a postmortem and DNA, have been preserved at the Civil hospital, Karachi.

After the report, further investigation will be conducted into the matter.

Earlier to this, the Inspector General (IG) Sindh took notice of the police negligence in the legal process after the recovery of unclaimed dead bodies of newborn babies and their secret disposal by anonymous culprits at street garbage sites and unattended routes.