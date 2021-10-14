WATCH: Underage Karachi driver cries after smashing car into another vehicle

KARACHI: In another sheer example of traffic rules violations in Karachi, a 12-year-old boy driving a hybrid car smashed into another vehicle at the city’s Memon Goth Road, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a video available with ARY News, a 12-year-old boy along with four other underage kids was riding an expensive car at Karachi’s Memon Goth Road, where he rammed it into another vehicle running on the road due to overspeeding.

The boys can be seen crying and asking for pardon when they were caught by the owner of the vehicle, they hit.

After being asked, the boy said his father is a policeman and they are coming from Memon Goth. Later, the owner of the damaged vehicle informed at the 15 helpline, which reached the spot and caught the children.

The police said the children were freed, later, after warning as the parents had assured not to give the vehicle to the children again. It must be noted that Karachi police are carrying out a crackdown against the underage drivers in the city after the Sindh High Court’s orders, but incidents like these is questioning the performance of the traffic police.

Earlier this year, a boy was spotted driving a without number loading vehicle at Malir National Highway. The vehicle was loaded with milk drums.