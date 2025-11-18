Balochistan imposes strict penalties for underage marriage

QUETTA: Balochistan has introduced strict penalties for those involved in underage marriages, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the Balochistan Assembly passed a new law yesterday banning child marriage across the province.

According to the law, a child is defined as any person under the age of 18.

The legislation states that anyone who enters into a child marriage contract will face severe punishment, including imprisonment for two to three years and a fine ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs300,000.

Furthermore, those who facilitate, encourage, or arrange such marriages will also be liable to the same penalties, facing two to three years imprisonment and fines between Rs100,000 and Rs300,000.

Underage marriage is a significant issue in Pakistan, driven by poverty and cultural norms, with varying legal age limits across its provinces.

While federal law (Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929) initially set the minimum age at 16 for females and 18 for males, recent legislative changes and provincial laws have created a fragmented legal landscape.

Earlier this year, despite an uproar by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), President Asif Zardari approved the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Child Marriage Restraint Bill, making the federal capital and Sindh the only regions in Pakistan where marriage under the age of 18, especially for girls, has been prohibited.