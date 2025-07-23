The Undertaker crushes Trick Williams in fiery return to the ring – Watch now

Mark William Calaway, better known as The Undertaker, made a rare appearance on WWE NXT this Tuesday, leaving fans stunned as he returned to the ring to confront TNA Champion Trick Williams.

The moment quickly turned intense after Trick Williams criticised the Dead Man and his LFG team during a segment.

Williams, who has previously mocked The Undertaker, once again questioned the WWE legend’s legacy, claiming he had done more as TNA Champion than the Hall of Famer ever did.

His comments sparked a direct response, as The Undertaker entered the ring with serious intent.

The Undertaker warned Trick Williams not to underestimate him and made it clear that he was ready for a fight.



The tension escalated quickly when Trick Williams threw a punch, only for The Undertaker to block it with ease and deliver a thunderous chokeslam.

The arena erupted as The Undertaker stood tall in the centre of the ring.



Trick Williams was left shaken and struggling to get up. The commentator and the crowd were both visibly shocked at what had just unfolded.

The Undertaker’s surprise return and dominance reminded everyone of his legendary presence.

This confrontation marks another unforgettable moment in his iconic career. Despite Trick Williams’ bold words, The Undertaker showed he still has what it takes to command the ring.

Also Read: Seth Rollins shares injury update and his return plans

In other related news, WWE star Seth Rollins confirmed that he will be out of action for a while after picking up a knee injury during Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Rollins, who has been enjoying a strong run in WWE lately, shared the update during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show.

The injury happened during a match with LA Knight, when Rollins landed awkwardly after attempting a moonsault.

He felt his knee buckle and knew something was wrong, though he was able to finish the match.