Iftar included in UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list

The United Nations cultural agency has recognised Iftar, the meal Muslims eat to break their daytime fast during holy month of Ramadan, and added it to its list of intangible cultural heritage.

The joint proposal for this sociocultural tradition was submitted to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation by Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.

“Iftar (also called Eftari or Iftor) is observed by Muslims at sunset in the month of Ramazan, upon completion of all religious and ceremonial rites,” said UNESCO.

Iftar, which follows the sunset call to prayer during Ramadan, is associated with gatherings “strengthening family and community ties and promoting charity, solidarity and social exchange,” it said.

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, meeting in Botswana since Monday, granted official recognition to this age-old communal practice.

In various Muslim nations, it is customary to commence iftar by consuming a date along with tea, although recipes for dishes and pastries associated with iftar vary widely across countries.

UNESCO emphasised that the transmission of the iftar practice typically occurs within families, with children and youth often taking on the responsibility of preparing components of traditional meals.