Watch: Unfinished building imploded after 15 years

A partially completed building that was abondoned in the US state of Florida for 15 years was brought down with an implosion.

The Berkman Plaza II building, which couldn’t be completed before construction was halted in 2007, came to be known as downtown Jackson’s “eyesore” as it remained a part of the Florida city’s landscape for 15 years.

Officials said the process of demolition of the building suffered delays. It was finally pulled down with an implosion at 10 a.m Sunday.

“Finally! I’ve been working on this since my first year in office and it’s been hurdle after hurdle after hurdle. But it’s done and now we can move on,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.

Reports said a developer is planning to erect Jacksonville’s tallest skyscraper in the place of the demolished structure.

