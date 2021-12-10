UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution on ‘Promotion of inter religious, intercultural dialogue’

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s permanent ambassador to, Munir Akram on Friday announced that the UNGA has adopted Pakistan’s resolution on ‘Promotion of inter religious and intercultural dialogue.’

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that our resolution on ‘Promotion of inter religious and intercultural dialogue’ was adopted today with only few dissenters,” Munir Akram Tweeted.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that our resolution on ‘Promotion of inter religious and intercultural dialogue’ was adopted today with only few dissenters. @ForeignOfficePk @UN_PGA @PHMissionNY @UN #CultureOfPeace (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Z4B5B3724l — Amb Munir Akram,Permanent Representative to the UN (@PakistanPR_UN) December 9, 2021

Akram has further said that recognition of the threat from right-wing intolerance and Islamophobia and the need to ensure against defamation of religious personalities and sites, about which Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned, should be a source of great satisfaction for Pakistan.

Earlier, the UN General Assembly had unanimously adopted the revised Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) and called on the international community to take appropriate measures to address new and emerging terrorist threats on the basis of xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia.

