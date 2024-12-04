UNGA calls for creation of Palestinian state in fresh resolution

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly passed a fresh resolution which declares “unwavering support” for the two-state solution of Palestine and Israel, creation of a Palestinian state.

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday called on Israel to withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories and pushed for the creation of a Palestinian state, convening an international conference in June to try to jumpstart a two-state solution.

In a resolution passed by a 157-8 vote, with the United States and Israel among those voting no, and seven abstentions, the Assembly expressed “unwavering support, in accordance with international law, for the two-state solution of Israel and Palestine.”

The Assembly said the two states should be “living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, based on the pre-1967 borders.”

The assembly called for “realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, primarily the right to self-determination and the right to their independent state.”