23.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Unhappy groom’s family cancels wedding over dish dispute

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A bizarre incident went viral on social media in which an Indian wedding was called off due to a dispute over a dish in the Telangana state of India.

According to the details, the fight erupted after the guests from the groom’s side pointed out that the bone marrow in the mutton was not being served to them.

The hosts – the bride’s family – confirmed that bone marrow was not being added to the dish, but the fight escalated due to the argument.

Later, both families reached the local Indian police station where the police officers tried to convince the groom’s side related to the bone marrow issue. However, the groom’s side argued that the bride’s family had insulted them by not serving bone marrow in the dish.

Ultimately, the engagement party ended with the groom’s family calling off the wedding.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.