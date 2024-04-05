‘Unhappy’ Rohit Sharma to quit Mumbai Indians after IPL 2024

The seasoned right-hand batter Rohit Sharma is set to leave Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, as the former skipper of the franchise is unhappy with the way things are panning out this season.

The reports from the Indian media claimed that Rohit Sharma is disappointed with the way Hardik Pandya is leading the MI in the IPL 2024.

Reports indicate that Hardik Pandya’s leadership has led to tension within Mumbai Indians’ dressing room and them not winning a single game has made things worse.

Sources reveal that the atmosphere within the team is strained, with frequent arguments arising over Pandya’s decisions. A player from the franchise confirmed these developments to Indian media.

Before the IPL 2024 season, Mumbai Indians made a significant change in the captaincy, replacing Rohit Sharma, who secured five titles as captain, with Hardik Pandya. Pandya was acquired from the Gujarat Titans prior to the league.

If the reports emerge to be accurate, Rohit Sharma will enter the IPL 2025 mega auction, potentially attracting considerable attention from teams due to his stellar track record of five IPL titles as both a batsman and a skipper.

Unfortunately, the change in captaincy has not yielded positive results for Mumbai Indians. Fans have expressed disappointment, evident in the reception of Hardik Pandya, who has been met with boos and chants for Rohit Sharma in every game. Additionally, Pandya’s leadership has been criticized for tactical errors and a lack of impact.

Despite boasting a star-studded lineup, Mumbai Indians have failed to secure a single victory under Pandya’s leadership, languishing at the bottom of the points table after three consecutive losses. Consequently, the team has faced considerable scrutiny for their performance.

Reports suggest that Mumbai Indians’ management may consider changing the captaincy during the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Pandya is reportedly given two more games to demonstrate his leadership capabilities. Should he fail to impress, a shift in captaincy may be imminent. Amidst a challenging season, Pandya has struggled to make an impact with both bat and ball, facing one of the toughest periods of his career.