UNICEF begins supply of HPV vaccine to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has begun supplying Pakistan with the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to help protect 13 million girls from cervical cancer, officials confirmed on Monday.

The launch of the HPV vaccine campaign marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s public health history, as it aligns with the World Health Assembly’s Global Strategy to eliminate cervical cancer — the third most common cancer among women in Pakistan.

The nationwide campaign is set to run from September 15 to 27, targeting 136,760 girls aged 9 to 14 years across Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It will be the first time such a large-scale cervical cancer vaccination drive is undertaken in the country.

According to sources in the Ministry of Health, the five consignments of the Chinese-manufactured HPV vaccine have been received, consisting of 10 million doses, and a total of 13 million doses are planned.

The National Interagency Coordination Committee has officially approved the use of the HPV vaccine in the country. The campaign will mark Pakistan’s first-ever national cervical cancer vaccination effort.

The vaccine will be administered in both public and private schools by health department teams. It will also be available at community centers, and through mobile vaccination units.

Cervical cancer remains a significant health concern in Pakistan. With a female population of over 73 million aged 15 and above, the country reports more than 5,000 new cervical cancer cases annually, with nearly 3,200 deaths—a 64% mortality rate, one of the highest in South Asia. Experts attribute this to delayed diagnoses and limited access to screening.

Further phases of the HPV vaccination campaign are planned for 2026 and 2027, as part of Pakistan’s long-term strategy to eliminate cervical cancer.