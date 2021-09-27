Unidentified assailants gun down two pedestrians in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two pedestrians have been gunned down by unidentified assailants in Islamabad in the vicinity of Ramna police station, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that two armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on two passersby including Ejaz and an elderly man named Muhammad Siddiq on the road. The pedestrians died on the spot following the firing resorted to by the assailants.

One of the deceased men belongs to Charsadda while the other belongs to Peshawar. Police said that a case will be registered against the unidentified persons.

The Islamabad police spokesperson said that the investigators were also collecting evidence from the Safe City cameras and the responsible persons will be brought to justice.

Earlier on September 24, five persons had sustained injuries in a car firing incident. One of the injured persons, Malik Naveed had succumbed to injuries.

According to police, Malik Tahir and Naveed were owners of a private society.

Police teams had been constituted to probe into the car firing incident under the supervision of the Superintendent Police (SP) Industrial Area. According to the police, the initial investigation indicated that the gun attack was carried out in Islamabad due to personal enmity.