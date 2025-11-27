Unidentified male vandalizes Kim Kardashian's Skims store in West Hollywood

American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian’s Skims store in West Hollywood was vandalised when an unidentified male defaced the storefront with black graffiti.

On Tuesday, the incident took place when an unidentified male used black graffiti on the store’s storefront facade. Despite the incident, the billion-dollar brand continues to grow, making its foundations in major cities.

According to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, deputies were alerted around 5 am after a bystander spotted the graffiti covering multiple exterior walls. The vandal had scrawled phrases such as “we need that” and “Kimmy Bread,” along with several other unclear markings across the store’s signature white-gray façade. Officials say the damage exceeded $400, leading to a felony vandalism charge.

The unidentified male was detained as a suspect shortly after officers responded to the scene. Authorities confirmed that an active investigation is underway to determine whether the vandalism was targeted or simply random mischief. Kardashian’s team is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement and reviewing the incident with caution despite uncertainty about the motive.

By mid-morning of the same day, the store returned to its normal operations with all graffiti cleaned up. The location reopened as scheduled, ensuring customers experienced no interruption to business operations.

The incident happened at a crucial time when Skims continues to dominate the apparel market, reaching a valuation of approximately $5 billion earlier this year. Although the brand primarily operates online, it has steadily increased its number of physical stores, making its in-person retail presence more visible and, in some cases, more vulnerable to public disturbances.

Despite the temporary setback, the West Hollywood store is now fully operational, with all signs of graffiti removed as the investigation continues.