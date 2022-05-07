Unidentified woman, found dead in bag, was pregnant: medical report

KARACHI: An unidentified woman, whose body was found stuffed in a bag in Karachi’s Bin Qasim Town yesterday, was pregnant.

It was disclosed in the post-mortem report of the woman that she was pregnant with a baby of around five months.

The body in a suitcase was thrown some unknown accused in the remits of Bin Qasim police station. The body was shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The body in the suitcase, found from bushes near Port Qasim Mor off National Highway, was said to be two days old. The deceased according to police, appeared to be in her early twenties.

The body bore the marks of torture, police sources said.

A murder case of the incident has been registered in Shah Latif Town police station.

