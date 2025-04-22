web analytics
Unilever threatens to pull funding from the Ben & Jerry’s

Unilever is threatening to halt funding to the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit that makes donations to social justice organizations, sources familiar with the matter said.

Unilever is asking Ben & Jerry’s Foundation to agree to an expedited audit of its donations to continue the funding, which amounts to roughly $5 million annually and is determined by a formula based on sales of the brand’s ice cream, the two sources said.

Ben & Jerry’s sued Unilever in November to stop alleged efforts to dismantle its board and end its progressive social activism, which has included protesting the war in Gaza, supporting a movement to defund police, and attempting to criticize U.S. President Donald Trump.

The sources said Unilever is threatening to halt the funding in retaliation for the lawsuit, and because one of the ice cream maker’s founders has tried to buy back the frozen dessert maker.

Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s and Ben & Jerry’s Foundation did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Ben & Jerry’s Foundation has supported Homes for All St. Louis, an advocacy group for renters, the Felony Murder Elimination Project, a nonprofit that tries to reduce sentencing for inmates, and Adelante Student Voices, which supports undocumented students.

