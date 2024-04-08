Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured on Eidul Fitr, says NTDC

In compliance with the instructions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed all necessary preparations to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

A central control room has been set up to maintain close liaison with National Power Control Center and all distribution companies (DISCOs) which will work round the clock during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, according to the company’s spokesman here Monday.

Regional control rooms have also been set up in Islamabad, Multan and Hyderabad to deal with any emergency situation. All control rooms will be connected with each other through video link. These control rooms has been working throughout Ramazan ul Mubarak.

The teams of Asset Management (North) and (South) have also been constituted for immediate response in case of any fault at NTDC grid stations or transmission lines across the country. The concerned officers will remain present at the grid stations all the time during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has directed the relevant NTDC formations to remain vigilant to ensure smooth power supply throughout the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.