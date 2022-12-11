‘Uninvited guest’: Bull invades wedding hall, video goes viral

A viral video on the social media platform Twitter shows an enraged bull running around in a wedding as though it wants to destroy the entire structure.

The video opens up with the angry animal racing through a marriage pandal full of food and drinks stalls. The guests present at the venue appear to be tense due to the presence of the animal.

Meanwhile, an individual present there can be seen “shooing the bull with his hands”. Instead of runaway, the angry animal attempted to attack the man. The man falls to the ground, shielding himself behind chairs from the attack.

The bull later then charges toward a stall made entirely of glass.

However, everyone in attendance breathed a sigh of relief as the animal bolted from the area. The caption also read, “Bin Bulaye Baraati.”[uninvited guests].

Comments