United States denies any role in choosing Pakistani leaders

The United States does not play any role in choosing the leaders of Pakistan, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

In a daily briefing, Matthew Miller said, “We engage with the leadership shown by – or the leadership decided by the Pakistani people, and we will continue to engage with the Government of Pakistan on all these issues.”

Upon Pakistan-Afghanistan ties, Mathew Miller said the US is concerned about the situation.

“Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, obviously we support a diplomatic resolution to all of the various issues between those two countries. It’s something that we have been engaged on.“

Miller said that the US has initiated a process to name former Afghanistan Parliament members to the corrupt leaders list that will bar them from entering the United States.

Earlier on November 22, the United States said it would allocate millions of dollars to enhance Pakistan’s counterterrorism capabilities.

During a briefing, the State Department spokesperson was asked to comment on the aid package for Pakistani security forces and a letter from US lawmakers to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting the suspension of assistance to Pakistan. Miller responded, “I wouldn’t want to preview how we would respond to the letter here. We obviously respond directly to those members of Congress.”