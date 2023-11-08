United States Denies Leaving Military Equipment in Afghanistan

The United States reiterated its stance that no military equipment was left behind by American forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The State Department’s Deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, addressed questions related to the recovery of American weapons from terrorists in Pakistan and emphasized the enduring commitment to the people of Afghanistan.

Responding to queries about the recent attack at a Pakistani airbase where Pakistani security forces claimed to have recovered American-made weapons left behind by the United States in Afghanistan, Vedant Patel stated, “We are aware of the reports of multiple attacks on Pakistani security forces, and we offer our condolences to the families of the victims. But I want to be very clear about this. There was no equipment left behind by American forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

He further highlighted the long-standing partnership with Pakistan, stating, “While large-scale military grant assistance remains suspended, we have partnered with Pakistan for more than 40 years to support law enforcement, rule of law, counter-narcotics efforts, and other areas in the security space, and we will continue to value our bilateral relationship.”

On the topic of the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, including those waiting for American visas, Patel emphasized the importance of respecting the principle of non-refoulement and urged Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan, to coordinate with international humanitarian organizations to provide protection to Afghan refugees.

“It’s important to remember here that in any context, as we talk about Afghanistan, the people of Afghanistan, that we have been very clear that our commitment to the people of Afghanistan is enduring. The United States continues to be the single largest humanitarian donor to the people of Afghanistan.”

When asked about the return of Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan, Patel reiterated the United States’ stance on elections in any country, saying, “We are not supportive of one particular party or government over the other in the context of any election. It just continues to be paramount that elections are held in a free and fair manner and reflect the will of the people residing in that country.”

The United States’ response seeks to clarify its position on the withdrawal from Afghanistan and reinforces its commitment to the region’s stability and humanitarian efforts.