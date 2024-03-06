United States never oppose funds for Pakistan: John Kerry

The Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry has made it clear that the United States has never opposed the provision of “loss and damage” fund, aimed at mitigating negative consequences that arise from the unavoidable risks of climate change in countries like Pakistan.

The fund was agreed to in 2022 at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP 27), and is aimed at developing countries who have historically emitted low carbon emissions but now bear the brunt of extreme weather. Pakistan led the push for the creation of this fund, after a third of the country was under flood waters, made worse by glacier melts and monsoon rains, both intensified by climate change.

But US pledges to the fund have fallen short — but not due to US opposition.

Responding to a query from ARY News correspondent at Foreign Press Centers, John Kerry clarified, “What it has opposed is the idea that it would be linked through liability and compensation, but we have always supported the idea of helping people who are most impacted and most vulnerable because of the climate crisis.”

Highlighting the U.S. commitment to climate initiatives, Kerry noted, “It was a part of what President Biden put together with his $12 billion PREPARE program.”

He also recounted the decision-making process behind embracing the Loss and Damage approach, stating, “I personally made some of those decisions. As you may recall, it was originally proposed in Sharm El-Sheikh to be a two-year process. I said no, it’s urgent enough that we should do it in one year, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Kerry further emphasized the collaborative effort involved in passing the proposal, highlighting, “The United States was at the table pushing forward, trying to get that done.” He addressed concerns about legal liability hindering the fund’s effectiveness, stating, “We needed to find common ground where we could all come together and have something that could work.”

Regarding funding constraints, Kerry acknowledged, “We put $17.5 million in it, which I know is a small amount compared to others.” He concluded by indicating the ongoing discussions on the matter, stating, “Baku will be a place where that discussion is sure to continue and take place.”

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference will take place in November in Baku, Azerbaijan.