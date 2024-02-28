United States’ Projects Increase Pakistan’s Electricity Capacity

The United States vowed on Tuesday to help Pakistan deal with its energy crisis, stating that addressing Pakistan’s energy shortage crisis is a priority for the United States.

A State Department spokesperson, in a written response to ARY News, noted that the United States has supported the addition of approximately 4,000 MW of energy capacity in Pakistan. “Our projects have dramatically increased the nation’s electricity capacity, powering the homes of more than 50 million Pakistanis.”

“Additionally, through the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance, a transformative initiative between our two countries, we are working together to address today’s most pressing environmental challenges, especially around water management, climate-smart agriculture, and renewable energy.”

The spokesperson stated that the United States will continue to discuss the Iran gas pipeline project with the Government of Pakistan but will not comment on the details of diplomatic discussions.

In response to another question regarding farmers’ protests in India, the spokesperson emphasized that peaceful assembly and protest are essential components of any thriving democracy.

“We have been monitoring recent protests by farmers in India closely and are concerned by reports that clashes between police and protestors have turned violent, resulting in several deaths.”

Earlier in the daily briefing, spokesperson Mathew Miller termed Imran Khan’s allegations against the Biden administration as incorrect and false and also called for media freedom in Pakistan.

“All I can do is continue to stand up here and tell the truth, which is that those allegations are incorrect. They are false,” he said in response to growing anger about United States in Pakistan.

“What we want is for the people of Pakistan to be able to decide the future of Pakistan, including their own government,” he said.

Regarding the arrest of journalists in Pakistan, Miller added, “We want to see freedom of expression and the right to a free press observed in Pakistan, as is true anywhere around the world.”