Universal Control finally added to Apple’s latest iPadOS, macOS betas

The long-awaited feature, Universal Control, has been included in Apple’s newest developer betas for iPadOS and macOS Monterey that will be released sometime in the near future.

Apple had announced the Universal Control feature at the 2021 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in June that will enable the use of Mac’s keyboard and mouse with an iPad just by placing the iPad next to the computer.

Universal Control seems to have been more ambitious than Apple anticipated, however, since it already missed a fall release estimate, is now supposed to come out this spring and hadn’t even shown up in betas until Thursday, The Verge reported.

According to MacRumors, Universal Control is enabled by default if the iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 betas are installed, and the publication also shared a screenshot showing that three options regarding Universal Control are marked with a beta tag.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about when iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 will be available to the public.

The company also released the first iOS 15.4 beta on Thursday, and it lets you use Face ID while wearing a mask and adds new emoji.

Comments