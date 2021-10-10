Sindh govt allows universities to operate with 100pc attendance from Monday

KARACHI: Sindh government has allowed all universities and educational boards across the province to operate with 100 percent attendance from Monday (tomorrow), days after the NCOC allowed vaccination for people aged upto 12 years, ARY NEWS reported.

Sindh Minister for Universities and Educational Boards Ismail Rahoo said that all private and public sector universities will operate with 100 percent attendance from Monday.

“The decision was taken in the wake of the NCOC decision,” he said adding that the health department would open vaccination counters at the universities to expedite the vaccination process for students in the province.

Following the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision, the Sindh government has announced it will start regular classes from October 11 at all private and public schools.

A notification was also issued in this connection.

“All public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Govt of Sindh shall be allowed 100% attendance of students with effect from October 11, 2021,” read the notification.

The notification states that the vaccination of students of the age of 12 years and above is obligatory.

Read More: NCOC ALLOWS SCHOOLS TO RESUME NORMAL CLASSES FROM OCT 11

The education department had asked all the Directors School Education, District Education Officers, Taluka Education Officers, Head Masters/Mistress and Director General, Inspection and Registration of Private Educational Institutions, Sindh, to make necessary efforts for 100% vaccination of the students of the age of 12 years and above by October 31.