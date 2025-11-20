University of Health Sciences extends admission deadline

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has extended the last date for online admissions in Medical and Dental Colleges across Punjab. The new deadline allows students until November 30 to submit their applications.

The spokesperson of UHS Punjab has stated that students willing to be admitted to public sector medical colleges can submit applications till November 30, while forms for private medical colleges will now be accepted until December 15.

Admission forms for public sector dental colleges can be submitted till December 31, and candidates for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programs in private dental colleges can submit applications till January 15, 2026.

The spokesperson further stated that the earlier deadline, November 21, was extended for the convenience of students and to ensure greater participation in the admissions process.

The decision was made unanimously in a meeting of the Provincial Admission Committee, chaired by Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Azmat Mehmood. Vice-Chancellors of public medical universities also attended the meeting.