University of Karachi’s examination department to go digital

KARACHI: To facilitate the students of the University of Karachi, the Federal Minister of Information and Technology – Syed Aminul Haque – announced to digitalize the examination department, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing the signing ceremony – for the establishment of the Health Incubator and Science & Technology Park – the federal IT minister Syed Aminul Haq announced the digitization of the examination department of the University of Karachi.

He urged the Vice-Chancellor of the university to cooperate for its successful implementation as the initiative will benefit more than 150,000 university students.

The Federal Minister stated that efforts are being made to connect information and communication technology with academia, and the establishment of the Health Incubator at the university will greatly assist start-ups related to the medical field.

Aminul Haq stated that as per the agreement, software export board will establish Health Incubator and Technology Park at the University. The Technology Park’s establishment will pave the way for connecting students to the digital world.

He further expressed that the revolutionary steps taken during his tenure as a Federal Minister should have been taken decades ago. Pakistani youth are recognized and celebrated for their capabilities and talents on the global stage. It has been our sincere effort to play our role in this regard.

Federal Minister for IT added that 83 projects of providing broadband services worth 78 billion have been initiated, which are near completion. Measures like the establishment of 40 software technology parks, 8 national incubation centers, and the training of 3.3 million freelancers have been taken.

He reiterated that MQM always moves forward with the people’s interests at heart. Karachi’s population is close to 30 million, and MQM wants Karachi’s population to be counted honestly and diligently in free and fair elections.

Aminul Haq further stated that they are moving ahead with a vision for the future. The Election Commission of Pakistan is an independent and autonomous institution. Whenever it decides, we are always ready to digitize things. Whatever government comes in December, it should launch 5G.