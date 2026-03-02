University of Karachi postpones exams, suspends classes

KARACHI: All examinations scheduled for today at the University of Karachi have been postponed, with new dates to be announced in due course.

According to details, teaching activities at the university have been suspended owing to the security situation in the city. In a statement issued by the Registrar, it was confirmed that all classes on 2 March 2026 would remain cancelled.

The decision was taken as an expression of solidarity with the martyrs of Iran.

In addition to the suspension of classes, all examinations due to take place today have also been deferred. Revised dates for the postponed papers will be communicated later.

Meanwhile, the International Islamic University Islamabad has moved today’s classes online, while Quaid-i-Azam University has likewise announced a holiday for the day.

University authorities have advised students to keep a close eye on official announcements regarding the updated schedule.