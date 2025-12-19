University of Lahore student dies after falling from campus building

LAHORE: A student of the University of Lahore (UOL) died on Friday after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of a university building in what is being investigated as a suspected suicide.

The deceased was identified as Awais Sultan. He sustained critical injuries after falling from the building under mysterious circumstances. Rescue workers rushed to the scene and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident caused panic on the University of Lahore campus. Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the incident was an accident or a case of suicide.

The University of Lahore has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

According to social media reports, Awais Sultan was a fifth-semester student in the Department of Pharmacy.

A video is also circulating on social media showing security personnel and university staff standing near the site of the incident.

Warning: The following video contains disturbing content – viewer discretion advised

Breaking news

Suicide Commit By 5th Sems. student 😭

Department Of #Pharmacy, university of lahore. pic.twitter.com/Vkg3jMujiR — Osama reviews (@Osamajan114888) December 19, 2025

