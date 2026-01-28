Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to introduce university ranking system

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to introduce a ranking system for universities across the province.

In this regard, the process of collecting data for the ranking of public and private universities has begun in Peshawar. All government-run and private sector universities have been directed to submit the required information for inclusion in the ranking exercise.

The deadline for the submission of data for the KP universities’ ranking is 16 February.

The ranking will be based on 12 performance indicators designed to assess the overall academic and administrative performance of universities.

Instructions have been issued to all universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure timely provision of data. An online meeting regarding the KP universities’ ranking system is scheduled to be held on 29 January.