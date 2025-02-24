University Road closed for traffic due to THIS reason

Karachi’s University Road has been closed to traffic due to water pipeline damage, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to traffic police, Water Board officials and machinery have arrived near Old Sabzi Mandi to fix the damaged line during BRT construction work.

The traffic is suspended from Hassan Square to New Town.

Commuters coming from NIPA are being diverted via the Expo turning, while traffic from Essa Nagri is being redirected towards the stadium via the Hassan Square bridge.

Authorities have advised the public to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Mayor Karachi and Secretary Transport over tree-cutting along the bus rapid transit route in the city.

Secretary Forest and others also appeared in the high court in hearing of the petition against tree-cutting in Karachi.

Secretary Forest informed that the KMC was responsible for the trees in city, while the forest department’s domain begins from outside of the city limits.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar asked about the KMC’s report on the matter.

KMC’s lawyer pleaded for some time to submit the report. “The contractor, under the BRT agreement will plant five trees for cutting each tree,” lawyer told the court.