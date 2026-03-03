Leading University Vice-Chancellor’s WhatsApp Account Hacked

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UoK) administration confirmed on Tuesday that Vice-Chancellor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi’s WhatsApp account has been hacked, ARY News reported.

The university administration issued an official notice following the breach.

Professor Iraqi expressed concerns that the hackers might use his identity to solicit money or sensitive information from his contacts.

He urged everyone on his contact list to remain vigilant and avoid responding to any messages sent from his compromised account until further notice.